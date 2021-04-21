Bharat Biotech Covaxin Demonstrates 78 Percent Efficacy In Treating Covid-19

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech-developed Covaxin demonstrated 78 percent efficacy in treating COVID-19 as per reports released by the company.

In a press release, the company stated that the overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent and 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19as per the phase 3 interim analysis results of the vaccine.

The efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease was 100 per cent with an impact on reduction in hospitalizations.

The efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19 infection was 70 per cent, suggesting decreased transmission in Covaxin recipients, it said.

Safety and Efficacy results from the final analysis will be available in June, and the final report will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication.

Based on the achievement of the success criteria, placebo recipients have now become eligible to receive two doses of Covaxin, the release said.

The Phase 3 study enrolled 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age, including 10 per cent over the age of 60, with analysis conducted 14 days post-second dose.

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said that the efficacy data against severe COVID-19 and asymptomatic infections is highly significant, as this helps reduce hospitalizations and disease transmission, respectively

Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Balram Bhargava said, "I am very pleased to state that Covaxin the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by ICMR and BBIL, has shown the efficacy of 78 per cent in the second interim analysis. I am also happy to note that Covaxin works well against most variants of SARS-CoV-2.

