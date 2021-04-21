Bharat Biotech Covaxin Demonstrates 78 Percent Efficacy In Treating Covid-19
The efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease was 100 per cent with an impact on reduction in hospitalizations.
The efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19 infection was 70 per cent, suggesting decreased transmission in Covaxin recipients, it said.
HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech-developed Covaxin demonstrated 78 percent efficacy in treating COVID-19 as per reports released by the company.
In a press release, the company stated that the overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent and 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19as per the phase 3 interim analysis results of the vaccine.
Safety and Efficacy results from the final analysis will be available in June, and the final report will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication.
Based on the achievement of the success criteria, placebo recipients have now become eligible to receive two doses of Covaxin, the release said.
The Phase 3 study enrolled 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age, including 10 per cent over the age of 60, with analysis conducted 14 days post-second dose.
Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said that the efficacy data against severe COVID-19 and asymptomatic infections is highly significant, as this helps reduce hospitalizations and disease transmission, respectively
Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Balram Bhargava said, "I am very pleased to state that Covaxin the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed by ICMR and BBIL, has shown the efficacy of 78 per cent in the second interim analysis. I am also happy to note that Covaxin works well against most variants of SARS-CoV-2.
