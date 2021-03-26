Bharat Bandh: Farmers Unions Dharna Disrupts Transport Services

A 12 hour Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against three contentious agricultural laws began at 6 am on Friday. This is expected to have an impact on transportation services across the country. However, the permissions for Bharat Bandh are not given in the states where the elections are being held.

The Bharath Bandh call was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, which is spearheading the farmers’ ongoing protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union-Ekta said that “A complete shutdown has been called from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m."

Farmers’ Union Leader Balbir Singh said that the transport services will be disrupted during the bandh. But the emergency services like ambulance and fire engine will be given way during the bandh time.

He further added that "We decided to hold Bharat Bandh in the wake of the completion of four months of starting this agitation against agricultural laws."

Kisan Morcha senior member Abhimanyu Kohar said that members of 32 farmer organizations affiliated to the Morcha will hold dharnas at about 120 places in Punjab. He asserted that "The bandh would be more effective only in Punjab and Haryana."

The farmers' protest at the Delhi borders started on November 26. Despite many rounds of consultations and discussions, the government and the farmers' bodies have failed to reach a consensus.