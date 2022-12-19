Bhairon Singh Rathore: Hero of Longewala Passes Away at 81

Jodhpur: Bhairon Singh Rathore, one of the heroes of Battle of Longewala, passed away at AIIMS hospital in Jodhpur on Monday, PTI reported. The bravery of the 81-year-old during the 1971 India-Pakistan war was portrayed by actor Suniel Shetty in Bollywood movie Border.

Border Security Force (BSF) announced the death of Rathore in a tweet today. BSF has condoled the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh.

“My father was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Jodhpur on December 14, two days before the 51st anniversary of the war, after his health deteriorated and his limbs got affected in what seemed like a paralysis,” news agency PTI quoted Rathore’s son Sawai Singh as saying.

Rathore commanded a small BSF unit that was accompanied by a company of the Army’s 23 Punjab regiment and he deployed at the Longewala post in the Thar desert.

“When one of the 23 Punjab boys was killed, Lance Naik Bhairon Singh took his light machine gun and inflicted heavy casualties on the advancing enemy,” according to BSF records about the 1971 war at Longewala post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the family of 1971 Indo-Pak war hero.

“Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial point in our nation's history. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” wrote PM Modi in a tweet.

Suniel Shetty essayed the role of Bhairon Singh Rathore in the 1997 Hindi blockbuster ‘Border’ movie. Rathore was shown killed in the fictionalised account of the Battle of Longewala.

