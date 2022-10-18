Bhai Dooj 2022 Date, Puja Shubh Muhurat

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj falls on October 26. Diwali, a five day long festival is celebrated with much joy across the country. Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhai Phonta or Bhaiya Dooj or Bhau Beej or Bhatra Dwitiya or Bhai Dwitiya or Bhathru Dwithiya.

What is the meaning of Bhai Dooj:

The word 'Bhai' means brother and 'Dooj' means the second day after the new moon. So, Bhai Dooj is celebrated just after two days of Diwali.

According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi begins at 02:42 PM on October 26 and ends at 12:45 PM on October 27, 2022. Bhai Dooj Aparahna Muhurat is from 01:14 PM to 03:35 PM on October 26, 2022.

Significance of Bhai Dooj:

Bhai Dooj is similar to that of Raksha Bandhan and it marks the bond and love between sisters and brothers. According to the scriptures, the sister of Yamraj known as the Yamuna forced her brother to visit her on various occasion but he couldn't. When he finally met her, Yamuna applied tika on his forehead. With this, Yamraj was impressed and gave her a boon that a day will be dedicated to her on which he will visit her every year. From then, he visited her sister on the fifth day of Diwali and the day was celebrated as Bhai Dooj.

Another story is that, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after defeating the demon, Naraksura. After this, Subhadra welcomed Lord Krishna with flowers and applied tika on his forehead and performed his aarti. Since Bhai Dooj started.

On Bhai Dooj, sisters visit their brothers and apply tikka on their forehead and pray for their well being and protection.

