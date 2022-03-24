Bhagavad Gita Peremptory In School Syllabus Say Gujarat, Karnataka Govts

The Gujarat Government last Thursday, March 17, blazoned in the Assembly that the 'Bhagavad Gita' will be a part of the school academic syllabus for classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year of 2022-23.

Jitu Vaghani, the Education Minister made an announcement in Gujarat Legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocation to Education Department. The reason behind adding 'Bhagavad Gita' to the academy syllabus is to educate the values and principles of life treasured in Bhagavad Gita, which was lined in the new National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by the Union government. It advocates the preface of ultramodern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems so that students feel proud of India’s rich and diverse culture, the minister said.

Speaking to the media he said, “People from all faiths have accepted the moral values and principles outlined in the ancient Hindu scripture. Hence, we've decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the academy class for classes 6 to 12. For scholars of classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of‘ Sarvangi Shikshan’ (holistic education). From classes 9 to 12, it'll be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language."

For Class 6 to 8, printed and audiovisual content will be prepared by the Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT), while for Classes 9-12, it'll be prepared by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Academies will also organize exercises grounded on the Book similar to prayers, shloka recitation, comprehension, drama, quiz, oil and oratory competitions, education minister Vaghani said. Study material similar to books and audio- videotape CDs will be handed to seminaries by the government, he added.

After Gujarat, the Karnataka Government said that it is also making plans to introduce it in Karnataka School's syllabus if accepted by all the officials in the government.

Bhagavad Gita isn't only for Hindus, it's for all. If experts say it will definitely be introduced, not from this year but next year. We have to decide whether Moral Science has to be introduced or not, said Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh.

Amidst the fight on Hijab, both State Governments which are ruled by BJP have decided to introduce Bhagavad Gita in the academy syllabus.