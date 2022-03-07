As people around the world celebrate International Women’s Day tomorrow to make a gender-equal world and to celebrate the social, cultural and socio-economic achievements of women, we will take you to a government institution located in the heart of Patna, the capital city of Bihar, where girl students come to school without drinking water nor they take it during the time they spend on studies. Now that the summer season is here, it’s even hard for the girls to stay dehydrated for the entire day.

The girl students of Government Middle School in AG Colony said the government keeps harping on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao ( Save Girls, Teach Girls) and when the girls come to school, there’s no proper washroom facility available for them. The students said they neither drink water at home nor in the school as there’s no proper toilet here.

Patna | Teacher at Govt Middle School, AG Colony says the school lacks proper toilet facilities for students The girl students face a lot of trouble due to the lack of toilet facilities at the school. As a result, these students consume less water, adds teacher Nutan Kumari. pic.twitter.com/GMTNEn3IKU — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

As the school is located in a residential area, girls cannot even relieve themselves in the open. Not just girls, even the female teacher Nutan Kumari is forced to hold the urine for hours. Holding the urine for extended periods of time may expose the girls to harmful bacteria in the urine which are meant to be released. Doctors said going without water for long hours puts the girl students at risk as it may cause kidney problems.

The government started this school in 1988. The school has two small rooms whose walls are made of bamboo. Out of 408 students, 80 percent are girls. With no proper building and separate classrooms, the teachers have divided the day between two shifts and two groups In one group, they teach the students of classes first, second, and third and in the second group, students of fourth and fifth classes sit together.