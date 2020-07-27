Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India' was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. India lost one of its visionary leaders and great scientists on July 27, 2015. He collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong.

He became the 11th President of India in 2002 and served till 2007. His contributions to the development of missile projects are remarkable. Dr.Kalam played a key role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

A 'People's President' and many got inspired by his speeches and idealogy. He received Padma Bhushan in 1981, Padma Vibhushan in 1990, and the highest civilian award of India- Bharat Ratna in 1997. The autobiography of Kalam 'Wings of Fire' was first published in English and later it was translated into 13 languages.

He was awarded honorary doctorates from 48 universities and institutions from India and abroad. Some of the most famous books written by APJ Abdul Kalam are India 2020, Vision for the new millennium, Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth.

On the 5th death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, Twitterati is paying tributes to former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Here are the tweets.

“Remembering Kalam: An Enduring Legacy”, a webinar, is being organised by DRDO on 27th July’20, from 1730 to 1900 hrs to commemorate 5th Death Anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

youtube linkhttps://t.co/BmTdAYZ3Mo pic.twitter.com/84ezCa3X0Q — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 27, 2020

The Man with zero haters.. 🙏 Tribute to the Missile Man of India Dr. #apjabdulkalam#apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/yaVgUM5rUC — Shrutï 👩‍💻 (@marathi_mulgi__) July 27, 2020

“You have to dream before your dreams can come true.” - 11th President of India#apjabdulkalam #MissileManofIndia pic.twitter.com/qVgMUl2N3F — Anonymous India (@journalistboii) July 27, 2020

Great Nationalist And True Muslim Missile Man Of India Remembering On His Death Anniversary #Apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/bVdFANjBrJ — md sajid sekh (@md_sajid9) July 27, 2020

I pay my tribute to India's guardian, the #MissileManofIndia and the most loved former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his Death anniversary. May his wisdom, perseverance and kindness inspire us through our lives.#AbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/QmReLFpw7b — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 27, 2020

If you want to see how dedication works listen to him! 🙏🏾 #apjabdulkalam 🇮🇳#MissileManofIndia 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ixP3wFP0DJ — SARC🅰️STIC BOY (@SarcasticKislay) July 27, 2020

Dream Dream Dream ! Dreams transform into thought and thought results in action

Remembering our inspirational and motivational #apjabdulkalam sir pic.twitter.com/GdVcvZRfqP — Shivani Cutie (@SharanCheetah) July 27, 2020

27th July, 2020

5th Memorial Day of the most humble and down to earth president India can ever has,#MissileMan #apjabdulkalam#MissileManofIndia #MissileManKalam

❤︎ pic.twitter.com/XzWd1Zop4Z — Dhruvil Gajjar (@meggi_07) July 27, 2020

Tributes to Common/Missile man; Students’ icon; People’s President BharatRatna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniv. I am Sharing One of My SandArt at Puribeach pic.twitter.com/bY0jwhlDy2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 27, 2020

Here are some of the inspiring quotes by 'Missile Man'.