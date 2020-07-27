Best Quotes: Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam On 5th Death Anniversary

Jul 27, 2020, 13:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India' was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. India lost one of its visionary leaders and great scientists on July 27, 2015. He collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest while delivering a speech at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong.

He became the 11th President of India in 2002 and served till 2007. His contributions to the development of missile projects are remarkable. Dr.Kalam played a key role in the 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

A 'People's President' and many got inspired by his speeches and idealogy. He received Padma Bhushan in 1981, Padma Vibhushan in 1990, and the highest civilian award of India- Bharat Ratna in 1997. The autobiography of Kalam 'Wings of Fire' was first published in English and later it was translated into 13 languages.

He was awarded honorary doctorates from 48 universities and institutions from India and abroad. Some of the most famous books written by APJ Abdul Kalam are  India 2020, Vision for the new millennium, Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth.

On the 5th death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, Twitterati is paying tributes to former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Here are the tweets.

Here are some of the inspiring quotes by 'Missile Man'.

Advertisement
Back to Top