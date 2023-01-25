Best Places to Watch Republic Day Parade

Republic Day is celebrated on a grand note in India. Everyone wants to witness this mega event once in their lifetime. During the event many people across the country come to witness it. The event showcases the heritage and culture of different states in the country. 18 to 24 different regiments of the Indian Army in addition to the Navy, and Air Force (total nearly 55)) with their bands march past in all their finery and official decorations. The President of India who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, takes the salute. Twelve contingents of various paramilitary forces of India and other civil forces also take part in this parade. One of the unique sights of the parade is the camel mounted Border Security Force contingent, which is the only camel mounted military force in the world.

If you are planning to watch the republic day parade, Here are some places which give you the best view.

Sena Bhawan (Gate No. 2)

Sena Bhawan is one of the sights for which you can buy the Republic Day Parade tickets. Out of the seven places open to the public,

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)

You can get a fantastic view and also bask in some sun at the main gate of Jantar Mantar.

Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No. 3)

Shastri Bhawan is also one of the options offered to the public. You can see the parade taking a round from the Gate No. 3 of Shastri Bhawan.

Roundabout of North Block

The roundabout of North Block is another option offered to the public. It is open to everyone if you buy the tickets.

Pragati Maidan (Gate No.1 – Bhairon Road)

Pragati Maidan is another location offered to the public. Remember to go to Gate No.1 on Bhairon Road, and you are good to go.

Jamnagar House (Opposite India Gate)

Jamnagar House is another option that is right opposite to the India Gate so you can go there and witness the event of a lifetime.

Red Fort (Opposite Jain Temple and inside August 15 Park)

Watching the Republic Day Parade from the Red Fort is an amazing experience in itself. The feeling of patriotism is at its peak at the Red Fort.