BengaluruRains Memes On Flyover Cut Off, Roads Inundated, Denizens Stranded

Staying true to its name of being a hill station with the best of weather conditions, Bengaluru continued to receive heavy rains for the nth day. Rains have been lashing the Garden City of India for several weeks now. It's as if seasons have changed and Bengaluru has only rainy season.

Heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday throwing life out of gear. All the roads were inundated causing traffic congestion. Denizens who stepped out were stranded on roads. The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru's Devanahalli too was flooded.

Bengalureans took to twitter to blame the poor infrastructure on rampant corruption by the governement. Have a look at the tweets doing the rounds on social media.



#bengalururains The flyover (as we say) is cut off. What a plight for the working class who need to go to work (can't really have that WFH option).

What a bloody joke of taxpayers' money. Location: Marathahalli Flyover

Time: 6:50 A.M. (Today) pic.twitter.com/nWFYZu1GRF — Rishi Bhattacharjee (@rishi0308) September 5, 2022

#ecospace #bengalururains #bangalorerain A person who was about to drown and die was saved by other one at outer ring road. #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/VPZ6rQtPx2 — Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) September 5, 2022

Bangalore weather #bengalururains In night In morning pic.twitter.com/gOrxdF8Jop — Devi Mauna Kea Ji (@mauna_kea_) September 5, 2022

The politician/builder mafia has destroyed the city. There are crooks at all levels - from the top to the bottom. #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains https://t.co/rWvAQUhcL6 — Chitra Subramaniam (@chitraSD) September 5, 2022

Flood reports from Mahadevapura.

The same information has also gone to the infamous MLA Arvind Limbavali. He is responsible for this. He had been MLA for last 17 years. He oversaw the destruction of the area. He can't blame Nehru for this#Bengaluru #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/igETxAoJDg — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) September 5, 2022

When a lifelong resident of Mumbai moves to Bengaluru for a better life & infrastructure but ends up watching city floods just like Mumbai!#bengalururains #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/VnSaQwKx3M — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 5, 2022

B’luru Word of the day: Accountability Meaning: If you as a taxpayer don’t learn about what, where, when, why, how BBMP is spending your money. If you don’t vote during corporation elections. THEN, you are guaranteed to be swimming again amidst #bengalururains next year. pic.twitter.com/0mJECtbFO7 — Dhruv Jatti (@dhruv_jatti) September 5, 2022

Situation is terrifying at #Ecospace near Bellandur.

Vehicles are quite literally sinking.

Time 11:30 pm when this was shot... and rains show no sign of relenting.#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/nSiRsqisQK — Gautam (@gautyou) September 4, 2022