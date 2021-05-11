Bengaluru: You Can Get Real Time Data On Beds, Oxygen, Remdesivir

Bengaluru is one of the worst-hit places with COVID-19. With each passing day the number of coronavirus cases are increasing. The state government is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. CN Ashwath Narayana, Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of the State Covid Task Force, directed officials on Monday to upload the data on to the portal within the next three days. The officials have been directed to incorporate real-time data of oxygen supply, antiviral drug Remdesivir, and beds allocated under government quota in private hospitals on to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portal to ensure systematic delivery of services.

After reviewing the functioning of the state Covid War Room, Narayana said that the data should be displayed on the SAST portal in real time, which would streamline Covid's service management.

He said that, "In Bengaluru, there is currently a demand for around 7,000 beds. In maternity homes, medical schools, Covid Care Centers, and PHCs, triaging will be performed. After triaging, the number of beds required could be reduced to around 2,500 and now the government is providing 1,000 beds, in addition to those allocated in private hospitals."

He further added that every day, a total of 2,500 beds can be made available in the city. The results of RT-PCR tests could be provided within 24 hours of sample collection.