Bengaluru : Twitterati Bay for Domino's Blood After Pic Show Unhygienic Pizza Preparation

Bengaluru: Multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino's is being mocked on social media by the netizens after a Twitter user posted a picture purportedly showing a mop and a toilet brush hanging above the pizza dough almost touching it.

The Twitter user by name Sahil Karnany posted the photograph and video showing trays of prepared pizza dough stacked on the floor of a Domino's kitchen with mops hanging over the trays. He captioned the images, “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore.'' He claimed that the outlet in question was on Hosa Road in the city.”

Sahil also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

As the photo went viral, the Domino's Care wrote on Twitter, “We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety.”

We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, (1/2) — dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 14, 2022

It further tweeted, “We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out. Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers.”