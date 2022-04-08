Bengaluru: Meet Siddhita Mohanty, a Grade 8 student of Orchids – The International School, Nagarbhavi has been named ‘Girl Prodigy of the Year’ under Women Power India Awards 2022. She is all of 13 and yet worked for the betterment of society and led many social welfare initiatives.

In recognition of her work in the corporate and social impact vertical, the organizers Raj Square Charity Foundation in association with the MSME Chamber of Commerce & Industry of India bestowed Siddhita with this award at a ceremony held recently here to celebrate the outstanding achievements of women.

The purpose of these Awards was to raise awareness, recognise and honor the hard work and valuable contribution by women from all cultures, communities, races, and beliefs, from across sectors.

Siddhita has been an innovative and inquisitive child from her early childhood days and it is this nature of her that led her to be a multifaceted talented youngster. The list of her expertise ranges from being a certified game developer to a certified Visual Graphic designer and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Siddhita went on a creative streak where she established her own company – Bloom Riddhi Siddhi and created 56 applications for children and made them free so they can utilize it for their education, knowledge sharing and other purposes. She was also invited as a Guest Speaker for the Global Youth Education Summit held last year.

It was Siddhita’s mentor Dr. Mithileysh Sathiyanarayanan, Indian born scientist and entrepreneur based out of London who suggested Siddhita’s name to the organizers. Expressing her gratitude and joy Siddhita said, “I am thankful to be considered for such a prestigious award by the organizers and my mentor. Such recognition is motivating me to be more responsible towards society and do better work. I believe that with the constant support of my parents, my teachers at Orchids I will reach my goal”.

While Jemi Sudhaka the Principal of Orchids school said. “We the staff and students at Orchids – The International School (Nagarbhavi) are extremely proud of Siddhita’s achievements. Our school has always encouraged and built an environment that breeds the achiever mindset as we encourage the students to challenge their boundaries to achieve more than academic accomplishments.”