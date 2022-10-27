Bengaluru: South India’s First Vande Bharat Express Train to Chug on Nov 11

Bengaluru: South India is set to get its first Vande Bharat Express train next month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train in Bengaluru on November 11. He will also inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport which was built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

“On that day, PM will flag off South India's first Vande Bharat Express train which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru in the state capital, inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore to handle an additional 2.5 crore passengers,” the official release said.

PM Modi will unveil the 108-ft tall statue of the Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the release added.

Experiencing one more of PM @narendramodi ji's vision becoming reality. Travelled from Gandhinagar to Vadodra on #VandeBharatTrain, world class train experience for Indian travellers - avoided traffic, more comfort n environmntlly respnsble travel 🙏🏻#NewIndia #IndiaTechade pic.twitter.com/X6YUOwQMKs — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) October 18, 2022

According to the release, the newly built terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport is unique as it’s garden has saplings of the days of Ramayana and Maharbharatha. The terminal also uses green energy for its needs.

(With agency inputs)

