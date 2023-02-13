BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in the city of Bengaluru for the Aero India 2023 event met Kannada stars, influencers and cricketers as part of the meet and greet session. Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty, producers Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, KGF star Yash and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, comedian Shraddha Jain of 'Ayyo Shraddha' fame and former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, and Venkatesh Prasad met PM Modi at a meeting that took place over Sunday dinner hosted at Raj Bhavan

Speaking to the media after the meeting Prime Minister Rishab expressed his happiness and that it was a dream come true. He also revealed that the PM had watched Kantara and discussed the movie with him. "I consider PM Modi a great leader & I’m so happy to meet him. He asked about Kannada Film industry, what is going on and what we require etc., and he also told what he can do. He praised Kantara movie, he stated to the ANI.

" Inspiring meeting PM Narendra Modiji as we discussed the role of the Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards aBuilding A Better India. Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us, he tweeted later.

Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/M95vv2cJk2 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) February 13, 2023

"Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia. Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia," the banner said in a statement shared on its official Twitter account.

Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/LwI6iHNblR — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 13, 2023

Shraddha Jain, known for her work in the hit Prime Video series "Pushpavalli" and social comedy feature "Doctor G", took to her official Twitter page on Monday to share the picture with the PM."Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @PMOIndia!" she captioned the post.

Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’.

I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia! pic.twitter.com/zBYexcy1I2 — Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) February 13, 2023

The prime minister was in the city to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India, the country's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, which showcases the scope of defence industry as well as the self-confidence of India. The event was held at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Also Read: Aero India 2023 In Bengaluru Showcases Defence Capabilities As Well India's Self Confidence: PM Modi