Following the Uttar Pradesh model, the BS-Yediyurappa led Karnataka government has decided to invoke the stringent UAPA law along with the Goonda Act against rioters in the Bengaluru riots case.

Three persons were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D.J. Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P. Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. The MLA’s residence and a police station at D.J. Halli were torched by rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

On Monday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the measures being taken following the violence in Bengaluru, as reported by a leading channel. Not just this, the government has also decided to approach the Karnataka High Court to appoint a claim commissioner to assess and recover damages caused by the mob.

Meanwhile, a special investigation team will invoke the Goonda Act wherever necessary and also the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the culprits, it reported.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the government has its own sources to find out who burnt the houses and said that the investigation has no political overtones.

The government also said that the cabinet will take a final call on banning Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) as its role behind the mob violence had come to light during probe.

The government will also hold a meeting with the chiefs of social media platforms to tackle posts on social media platforms.

The Bengaluru police have arrested over 200 persons in connection with Tuesday night riots in parts of the city.

Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Nagavara’ corporator Irshaad Begum, is said to have instigated the rioters, police said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the opposition Congress following the arrest. “Kalim Pasha, husband of @INCKarnataka corporator arrested. 4 senior functionaries of SDPI arrested. Still State Cong leaders trying to shift blame. Not condemning riots. Eyes only on upcoming BBMP elections. #CongressAgainstDalits (sic),” BJP’s national general secretary B.L. Santosh had tweeted.