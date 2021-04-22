Bengaluru Residents Throng KR Market on Ramanavami, Flout COVID Norms

Bengaluru: Karnataka declared weekend and night curfews across the state on Tuesday (April 20th), which will be in place from Wednesday (April 21st) until May 4th. On the other hand, Bengaluru's largest market, KR Market, was crowded on Wednesday for Ramnavami (April 21st).

Also, those gathered in the market were seen flouting coronavirus protocols. People were buying flower garlands and other puja products at the market, which was buzzing with activity.

The social distancing rules were also broken by many buyers and sellers. Stringent guidelines and prohibitions, as well as a near-total ban on weekends, are being used to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka.

The night curfew, which is already in effect in seven district headquarters between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., has been expanded across the entire State and will now be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the latest guidelines.

The weekend curfew will be imposed from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday, with just convenience stores open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.