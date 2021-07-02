Bengaluru Rattled by Mysterious Loud Noise, 2020 Sonic Boom Remembered

BENGALURU: On Friday afternoon, a strange loud boom was reported in South Bengaluru, causing alarm among city residents. The sound brought back last year's sonic boom generated by an IAF plane.

According to sources, local officials are investigating if the sonic boom was caused by an IAF jet, similar to the one that occurred in May of last year. Around 12.30 p.m., a huge boom was heard across Bengaluru, prompting numerous locals to take to Twitter to report hearing a loud "thud."

The sound was heard in the Sarjapur region, JP Nagar, Benson Town, Ulsoor, ISRO Layout, HSR Layout, South Bengaluru, and East Bengaluru, according to their tweets.

While the sound was reduced in certain locations, several homeowners reported that the impact of the boom rocked their windows. A Twitter user stated, "Windows rattled after a huge sound...what was it, one more Sonic Boom?"

In May last year, a similar ‘boom' was reported in Bengaluru. Others reported feeling tremors and their windowpanes shaking for up to five seconds, while some described it as a "thunderous noise."

The Indian Air Force later stated that the sonic boom was caused by an IAF Test Flight with a supersonic profile that took off from the Bengaluru airport. The sonic boom is the sound effect produced by high-speed aircraft.