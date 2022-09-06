Bengaluru Rains: 23 Year Old Woman Dies Due To Electrocution

Normal life has come to a halt in Bengaluru with most parts of the city being underwater. The water supply and electricity have been disrupted. Most of the people are facing problems. On Monday, the Bangalore Urban district received 79.2 mm of rain. The situation in Bengaluru is totally different.

In a very tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman died after she accidentally came in contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru on Monday. The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in the city. The deceased was identified as Akhila who used to work in the administrative department of a school and was returning home on Monday night; she accidentally came in contact with a live electric pole. She fell down and the locals rushed her to the hospital immediately, where she was declared dead on her arrival.

The family members of the city blamed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for improper handling of the electricity and other systems.

In many areas like Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road (ORR), and other places, vehicles were seen floating. Traffic authorities posted advisories on social media to the commuters.

