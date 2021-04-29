Bengaluru Railway Stations, Bus Stands Flooded Before Lockdown

Bengaluru: People flocked railway stations, central bus terminus, and waited in serpentine queues at toll plazas on national highways to board vehicles to get to their homes hours before the strict lockdown to contain COVID-19 in Karnataka was imposed on Tuesday (April 27th).

In all major cities, there was a mad rush to stock up on essentials at vegetable markets and grocery stores.

Following the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the government agreed to enforce a 14-day lockdown to curb the virus's alarming spread.

Families and students swarmed the KSRTC bus stop at Majestic, carrying their luggage.

The scene was a stark reminder of people's fear last year as they tried to get home to their hometowns and villages during the lockdown.

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation officer told a leading news syndicate that the government has said no public transportation services, such as metro trains and buses will operate other than city buses on contracted services to ferry employees of a few companies in the manufacturing and food processing sectors.