Bengaluru Private Hospitals Must Reserve 50pc Beds For COVID Patients

A notification has been issued by the Karnataka Government mandating reservation of 50% of the beds in all the private hospitals for Covid-19 patients referred by public health officials. This circular was issued as people are finding a lot of difficulty in getting beds even after the allocation is made by the central allocation system of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar has issued a circular stating that all the hospitals registered under Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) in the state to put up a bed allocation display board at the reception counter. He mentioned that they should mention the following details on the display board:

1. Name of the hospital.

2. Total number of beds (as per KPME registration).

3. Number of beds allocated for Covid19 patients referred by BBMP ( minimum 50% of total beds).

The circular stated that the above data must match with that of the central bed allocation system of BBMP. It suggested providing a help desk in all the hospitals for helping Covid patients. "Similar arrangements shall be made in all the health care institutions in districts with immediate effect," it added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa held a meeting with the head of MS Ramaiah Hospital, Bengaluru on Saturday. A total of 850 beds have been earmarked for the treatment of COVID patients, including 450 ICU and oxygenated beds at the hospital.

Yediyurappa said, "To facilitate treatment of COVID-19 patients, 4,000 ICU beds will be set up in Bengaluru on a war footing. 500 ICU beds in each of the 8 BBMP zones will augment the healthcare infrastructure and reduce the caseload on existing hospitals."