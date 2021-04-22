Bengaluru Police Blocks Flyovers, Roads During Night Curfew To Curb Movement

As the situation gets worse in Karnataka, the state government has announced a night curfew as well as a full-day weekend curfew. During the night curfew time, the major roads and flyovers will also remain closed. The night curfew in the state is from 9 pm to 6 am.

The city police placed barricades on these roads and flyovers to avoid unnecessary traffic and vehicle movement. Church Street, Double Road, Richmond Street, KG Road, Hosur Road, Tumakuru Road, MG Road, Brigade Road and Mysuru Road will be under restriction.

Initially, the night curfew was announced in a total of eight districts including Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, kalaburagi, Bidar, Bengaluru and Mysuru. But now it has been extended to the entire state and will last till May 4.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also issued orders regarding social distancing. More than four people cannot gather at a given public place. This includes airports, station, bus stops and other public places. A reminder was set to people that anyone seen violating these regulations will be fined accordingly.

Any public place that poses a risk will be closed. Malls, theatres, gym, swimming pool, bars, pubs and other such places will remain shut. Deliveries are allowed. If you order something from Swiggy or Amazon, you will get your parcel. Restaurants can only give takeaways.

Government employees and other officials, who are involved in important Covid19 related issues, can leave the house and go to work. As hospitals need to work smoothly, there will be no restriction on the movement of vehicles carrying medical essentials.

The transport, tax and manufacturing departments, everyone will work together for this. Shettar met distributors from the state to talk with them about the situation. He shared that when oxygen tanks are being transported; there should be no disturbance or queries from the RTO (regional transport office) or the district administration. National Highway Authority of India has been instructed not to stop these tanks for collection of toll-fee.