Bengaluru: Pediatricians Report Large-scale Child Infections in Second Wave

Bengaluru: The second wave of Covid19 has hit the country hard. Every day cases are being reported in lakhs. But this time, the concern is that even young children have become vulnerable. Earlier there weren’t many kids testing positive for coronavirus. It was rare cases where this would happen.

But the latest reports are confirming that even newborns and kids below the age of 12 are also testing positive. The paediatricians in Bengaluru are reporting an increased number of positive cases among children. Medical experts were warning about the increased cases among children in the third wave of Covid19, but here we have the children getting affected in the second wave itself.

If we make a comparison between the first and the second wave, during the previous wave, the percentage of young kids getting affected was only 4%. But now in the second wave, it has increased to 10-20 per cent.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shared the data report which shows an increased number of cases among children. Around 19,401 children under the age of 10, tested positive. This is a report from the period of March 1 to May 16.

One serious case was of a young girl in Delhi. She tested Covid positive and had to be taken to the hospital. Her condition was serious and required immediate attention. She was put on a ventilator.

Infants are getting affected but the most vulnerable ones are kids between 5 to 12 years ago. They are showing severe symptoms. The kids are coughing badly, suffering from high fever and some even had loose motions.

Doctors and medical experts are concerned as the number of children testing positive is increasing. This was not the case in 2020 but the situation is different now. The experts have advised parents to take extra care of their children and not let any symptom slip by. If the child shows even the mildest symptoms, they should be brought to the doctor.