Bengaluru: Oxygen Shortage Kills Two Patients at Yelahanka Hospital

In another tragic case, two patients died in the early hours of Tuesday at Arka hospital in Bengaluru's Yehlanka because of lack of oxygen. According to hospital authorities, both patients were in a critical condition and their families were informed about oxygen shortage also. After the hospital ran out of oxygen, SOS calls started flooding Twitter tagging the Chief Minister and Health Minister.

In response to the twin deaths, BBMP Joint Commissioner (Yelahanka) Dr Ashok stated, "The deaths occurred around 2 a.m. and confirmed that their families were informed previously that the hospital was running out of oxygen." Universal Air Products has been supplying the hospital with oxygen. The hospital authorities have learnt that there was a delay in the supply of 35 cylinders. The hospital has 45 patients on oxygen and they received 15 cylinders on Tuesday morning. The requirement per day is 30 cylinders and the rest of the supply comes from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. "We have also flagged the issue with the Drugs Control Department," Dr Ashok said.

The nine patients in the ICU of the Arka hospital were discharged after the families made alternative arrangements. And the hospital got some help from a charitable trust with a few cylinders.