Bengaluru: Oxygen Concentrators To Be Home Delivered To COVID Patients

A new initiative was launched today in Bengaluru by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Covid Task Force Head Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN as per which, oxygen concentrators will now be delivered to Covid patients at their homes.

The Ola-GiveIndia O2 For India Initiative will provide oxygen to Covid patients free of charge within half an hour at their doorstep. Ola Foundation and GiveIndia Foundation are the partners.

For the time being, the service will only be available in Koramangala and Malleswaram areas of the city, with an initial collection of 500 oxygen concentrators. It will be extended further in the future, and it will be available everywhere the Ola service is available.

How do you order oxygen cylinders at home?

1.Patients with an oxygen saturation of less than 94 can use the Ola app to order an oxygen concentrator by filling in a few required details.

2.Ola will pick up the concentrator in one of its cabs with a specially qualified driver and deliver it to the doorstep within 30 minutes after the order is validated.

3.Benefit recipients must pay a refundable fee of $5,000 per concentrator.

4.If the patient doesn't require oxygen. The concentrator will be picked up and returned to GiveIndia by Ola.

5.The oxygen concentrator, as well as delivery and pick up at your home, will be given at no cost to you.

Ola's Chief Operating Officer, Gaurav Porwal said, We're starting in Bengaluru today, and we'll be rolling out up to 10,000 concentrators across the country soon. "We hope that this will provide much-needed assistance and relief to those in need"

Vinod, MD of GiveIndia's Alliances and Government Partnerships, stated, "Through this program, we will provide oxygen concentrators to those healing or isolating at home, right on their doorstep."We hope that making oxygen more accessible will help many patients."