BENGALURU:The country's IT capital is now grappling with a spike in coronavirus caseload and deaths. Karnataka has more than 55,300 coronavirus cases and it has overtaken Tamil Nadu in the number of active coronavirus cases count. There are more than 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Karnataka till date.

Now, the news is that, as many as 3,338 people who tested positive for coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru and a search is underway to track them. Authorities said that the figure represents 7 percent of the total positive coronavirus cases in the city. In the last 14 days, the number of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru has risen by nearly 27,000 from around 16,000.

N Manjunath Prasad, commissioner of the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said that, "Some of the patients who have tested positive for coronavirus could be traced with the help of the police, but 3,338 are still untraceable. Some of them gave the wrong mobile number and address at the time, the samples were given. They disappeared after testing positive for coronavirus." The health authorities say that they have no means to track their activity and don't know whether they have quarantined themselves or not.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwat Narayan said that, "We must ensure that all infected individuals are identified and quarantined. We have prioritized it so that they could be traced and isolated."

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka had seen 5,072 cases and 72 deaths, taking the total to more than 90,000, while the casualties stood at 1,796. Out of 5,072 new cases, 2,036 were reported in Bengaluru Urban alone.