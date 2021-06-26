Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Sees Dip in Passenger Traffic

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, passenger traffic at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB/BLR Airport) in Bangalore has fallen by 66% in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Since domestic air travel resumed in India on May 25, 2020, after a two-month break, BLR Airport has only received 10.91 million passengers in 2020-21, compared to 32.3 million passengers in the previous financial year.

According to a statement released by the airport on Friday, 10.45 million passengers travelled on domestic routes, down 63% from 27 million in 2019-20.

In 2019-20, four million passengers travelled on international routes, but that number fell to 0.46 million in 2020-21, a 90% decrease. This is mostly due to the prolonged suspension of international flights and the implementation of Covid-19 limitations around the world.

Following signs of improvement in the middle of the fiscal year, traffic began to decline considerably in February 2021 due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, according to the statement.

Reduced airline slots at airports due to DGCA guidelines also contributed to the decreased numbers.

A total of 113,993 air traffic movements (ATMs) were recorded in 2019-20, down from 231,051 in the previous year.

While domestic traffic decreased by 49% to 102,801 movements, foreign traffic decreased by 61% to 11,192 movements in the last 311 days of operations.

