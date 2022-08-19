Bengaluru-Hyderabad Train Journey Will Be Just Over 2 Hours, Deets Inside

Indian Railways is sketching out strategies to develop a semi-high speed track compatible with running train at 200 kmph speed on the surface level close to the existing track between Bangalore and Secunderabad. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs. 30,000 crores.

The total length of the existing track between Hyderabad and Bangalore is 622 km and the Indian Railways is planning to reduce the total length to 503 km from Umdanagar near Secunderabad to Yelahanka in Bangalore as part of the Gati Shakti initiative.

According to the reports, the cost per km including the low side walls on both sides is likely to be around Rs. 60 Crore.

For semi high-speed trains, fencing or sidewalls at both sides of the track is a must and it has been proposed to build 1.5 metres height sidewalls along the new track.