The number of coronavirus cases are increasing with each passing day. Since March 2020, the country has been fighting against the deadly virus. In a recent development, the first case of coronavirus reinfection reported in Bengaluru. After recovering from coronavirus infection in July, a woman was infected with COVID-19 again in what doctors believed to be the first case to prove that reinfection would occur within a few months.

According to Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, "The patient was symptomatic (fever, cough and sore throat) in the first week of July, and was tested positive for coronavirus. She was admitted to hospital and was recovered. A repeat test was carried out on her and the result came as negative. Later, she was discharged. Nearly after a month, she experienced mild symptoms again and in the last week of August, she tested positive for coronavirus again. She didnt' have any severe disease."

Dr Pratik Patil, consultant, infectious diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said that, "This is likely to be the first coronavirus reinfection case recorded in Bengaluru. Normally, in the case of infection, the COVID Immunoglobulin G antibody is tested positive after 2-3 weeks of infection, but the antibody has been tested negatively in this patient, indicating that she did not develop immunity after infection."

The first COVID-19 reinfection was registered on 24 August in Hong Kong. Earlier, Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender said two cases of coronavirus reinfection were present in the state. Two days ago, after a two month gap, a doctor in Mumbai tested positive for the second time.

In India, there are 4,202,562 coronavirus cases whereas 3,247,297 people have been recovered. A total of 71,687 people have died due to COVID-19 infection so far in the country. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are having highest number of coronavirus cases.