Bengaluru: Hindu Group Demands Cancellation of Vir Das Show, FIR Lodged

Bengaluru: After Munawar Faruqui, now comedian Vir Das is facing the ire of right wing organisations. Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has filed a complaint with the Karnataka police against Das and demanded the cancellation of his upcoming comedy show in Bengaluru city.

Based on the complaint, the city police have filed an FIR against the comedian for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Vir Das is scheduled to conduct a stand-up comedy show in Bengaluru on Nov 10.

In the complaint, Das has been accused of insulting the Hindu religion and portraying India in bad light on the world stage. Mohan Gowda, who is a state spokesperson for Hindu Janjagruti Samiti said in his complaint that the ‘controversial comedian Vir Das’ is holding a comedy show on Nov 10 at Chowdiah Memorial hall in Malleswaram in Bengaluru.

“Earlier, Das had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime Minister and India at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, US, and denigrated the country,” he said.

The spokesperson for the Hindu outfit said in another derogatory remark against Indian women, the Mumbai police and Delhi police had registered cases against the comedian.

Mohan Gowda further said Karnataka state is already facing problems due to communal incidents and shows like these may cause further law and order issues and therefore, the event should not be allowed.

“It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code. In this context, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a programme in a communally sensitive city like Bengaluru,” Gowda added.

