Bengaluru: High-speed Train Between City And KIAB

A high-speed rail link between Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport is being developed, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai.

"KIA will become a unique airport, connected by three railway lines, with Namma Metro, suburban rail and high-speed train," he added. The 37-km rail link, originally proposed in 2001-2002, will reduce the commute time to the airport to around 20 minutes.

He inaugurated the new 7.5-kilometre Western Extension Line, which runs from Mysore Road Metro Station to Kengeri Metro Station, as part of Namma Metro Phase 2.

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, was also present.

Sources from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and the city development department, on the other hand, claimed they were unaware of any such strategy to revive the project.

Later, the government requested that BMRCL design a metro line to the airport, which would be built as part of the 37-kilometre Namma Metro Phase 2B project, which will connect Bengaluru city and the airport with 17 stations.