Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts On Aug 17; Check Details

"Power cuts in the areas serviced from 220/66/11-kV Yarandahalli MUSS in view of carrying out maintenance and other emergency works,” BESCOM said in a release.

Kachanayakanahalli, Jigani Link Road, Bommasandra, both sides of Bommasandra Industrial Area, Phase 1 and 2, behind D-Mart, ACC Road, Suprajith Road, SLN Nagar, Infosys Colony, Yarandahalli, R.K. Township, and Sriramapura village are among the places that would be impacted.