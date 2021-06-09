Bengaluru: Deaths of Covid Patients in Home Isolation Doubles

The situation in India has not been good for the past few months and especially in Karnataka, the cases were really high. As people are there in isolation at their home, things are becoming difficult. According to the reports, the number of deaths in home isolation in Bengaluru has doubled in the past 2 weeks.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) data, around 778 cases of death in home isolation were reported in May. By the first week of June, this number had almost doubled. It was 1,599 by then.

As of now, it was said that there have been no deaths at home since June 2, BBMP shared that they are still working on filling up the backlog and getting the data. The number might come out later on as the backlog is checked.

People who are in home isolation need regular checking. Call centres were set up at different zones across every state as Covid helpdesk for affected people. Those sitting on duty are in charge of helping people with any assistance that they need and also taking information from patients under home isolation.

Certain questions like how the patient is feeling, symptoms, temperature is important to ask. Other details are to ensure others’ safety. They ask address, the number of members of a family, age etc so that they can understand the situation.

If the number of home isolation deaths is high, that means the home care is not good. The patients who require medical attention might end up being too late to a hospital.