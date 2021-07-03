Bengaluru COVID Positivity Rate Below 1pc, 65K Daily Tests Done, 70K Vaccinations Administered

With a decline in COVID 19 cases across Karnataka, the Bengaluru civic body, BBMP is considering relaxations in the night curfew and weekend curfew. Gaurav Gupta, BBMP's Chief Commissioner, said that the civic body is considering relaxing the rules in the coming days. He said, "Currently, Bengaluru has recorded less than one per cent positivity rate and we have been conducting over 65,000 tests on a daily basis. Besides, on average, about 70,000 to 80,000 people are being vaccinated on a daily basis."

He said a decision on night and weekend curfews would be taken after discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. "We may relegate it to the zonal commissioners’ level to decide on areas where relaxations can be allowed," Gupta added.

He added that the city council is considering allowing shopping malls to open with a few initial restrictions before allowing cinema halls to open with restrictions. The considerations come in response to calls from various trade groups to open all sectors.

According to Gupta, the government is also considering expanding markets, with the caveat that traders must conduct business in open areas.

"Some shops have been allowed to open in Chickpete, and we are evaluating whether all types of businesses can be allowed in the area," he said.

He further added "Several Covid positive patients have given us the wrong address and we are unable to get through to them after three months," Gupta said. "All cases are considered active cases to date, but from now on, they will be dropped from the active list."