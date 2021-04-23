Bengaluru: COVID Patient Dies After Fortis Hospital Refuses Bed, FIR Filed

The Bengaluru Police on Thursday registered a case against a private hospital for allegedly turning away a Covid-19 patient who came for admission. The police have registered an FIR against Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road.

Utpal Sinha, a 77-year-old Covid-19 patient battling breathing issues, died in the hospital premises after the authorities refused to admit him. Bommanahalli Health Officer Dr Nagendra complained to the Puttenahalli police that the death was caused due to medical negligence by the hospital authorities.

The police added that Dr Nagendra specified that the hospital had to “earmark at least 339 beds to government-referred patients but had given only 45 beds, which was a clear violation of the rules.”

Police have registered a case against six members of the hospital management board. Two days ago, a team of officials visited the hospitals and issued notices for violating the rules.

68 deaths were reported in Bengaluru on Thursday as the state recorded 123 fatalities linked to the pandemic. To date, 13,885 people have died due to the Covid virus of which 5,450 were said to be Bengaluru city.