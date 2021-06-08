Bengaluru COVID Cases Drop But Fatality Rate Tops Karnataka Average

Bengaluru city reported less than 2,000 Covid19 cases on Monday out of the overall 11,958 fresh cases and 340 fatalities in the state. With this, the state toll raised to 27.07 lakh and the death toll to 31,920. The Health Ministry reported that over 27,299 people were discharged in the state.

Out of the total 11,958 new cases in the state, 1,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 11,488 discharges and 199 deaths.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 2,38,824.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 9.08 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.84 per cent.

Out of 340 deaths reported on Monday, 199 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (17), Belagavi (15), Hassan and Haveri (10 each), Ballari and Shivamogga (nine each), followed by others.

While Bengaluru Urban reported 1,992 new cases, Shivamogga 1,224, Mysuru 1,213, and Hassan 1,108, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 11,85,118, followed by Mysuru 1,52,098 and Tumakuru 1,08,665.

Cumulatively, Bengaluru Urban stood first in terms of discharges with 10,62,398, followed by Mysuru 1,36,018 and Tumakuru at 96,788.