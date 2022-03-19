Bengaluru: Body of Indian Student Killed in Ukraine Will Be Donated For Medical Research

Bengaluru: The family of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old Indian student who died in Kharkiv, Ukraine, during the Russian-Ukraine war, has opted to give his corpse for medical research, according to ANI.

The student's father, Shankarappa, stated that Naveen aspired to work in the medical industry. "My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, but that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why we at home have decided to donate his body for medical research."

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka's chief minister, said on Friday that Naveen's body would not arrive at Bengaluru airport on Sunday, but rather on Monday at 3 a.m., and he addressed the situation on Twitter.

Naveen's father also notified, "My son's body will reach Bengaluru on the 21st at 3 am. From there, the body will reach our village by 9 am. Then we'll perform Pooja as per the Veera Shaiva tradition, then we'll keep it for the public view and then we'll donate the body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies."

The return of Naveen's remains has provided relief to his family. The student's father went on to say, "We got the message from the Haveri District Collector's office and also got the message from the Emirates flight service. At least we are happy now that the body of our son is being brought back. CM spoke to me and expressed his gratitude. He also said that he would come to Bengaluru airport and to the village as well. He said he would speak to me later in the evening."

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a citizen of the Haveri region of Karnataka, was an MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical National University. When he was murdered by Russian artillery, he was allegedly standing in line to buy food. His family was compensated with a cheque for Rs 25 lakh and the promise of a job for a family member.