Bengaluru Audi Car Accident: 7 Including DMK MLA's Son Dead

In a very tragic incident, seven people have been killed in a car accident. The accident took place at around 2.30 am and the deceased have been identified as Karuna Sagar, son of Hosur MLA Y Prakash; Bindu (28), Ishita (21), and Dhanasu (21) from Zolo PG; Ajay Goyal from Kerala; Utsav from Haryana; and Rohit (23) from Hubballi district.



Karuna Sagar, son of Hosur MLA Y Prakash



According to the reports, a speeding Audi Q3 car crashed into a pole near the Koramangala area of Bengaluru. Six of them died on the spot while one breathed his last on the way to a hospital. Among the dead is Karuna Sagar, son of DMK politician, Prakash. More details are awaited.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda said that four male and three female persons have died. Police said that car was driven in a negligent manner.

Adugodi traffic police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and the bodies have been shifted to St John’s hospital for post-mortem.

