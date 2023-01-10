Bengaluru: In a shocking incident and the first of its kind in Indian aviation history more than 50 passengers were left stranded in a bus while they were still on the tarmac at Bengaluru Airport on Sunday, after a GO First flight bound for Delhi took off without them.

The angry passengers immediately took to Twitter and slammed Go First and tagged the airline, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office. The flight G8 116 from Bengaluru to Delhi, took off around 6.30 am leaving more than 50 passengers stranded.

Realising their grave error Go First officials made arrangements for another flight four hours later and flew them to Delhi.

A passenger named Shreya Sinha shared the incident on Twitter and slammed the airline for its negligence. "Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways, 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, the driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!" Shreya tweeted.

Meanwhile Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from GoFirst about this incident.

