Bengalureans Witness Rainbow Like Halo Around The Sun

Bengaluru: Being confined to your home for an extended period of time can be challenging. This pandemic has taught us how to get through this difficult time with ease.

One of the approaches is to wonder at the natural world around us. Here's an instance.

Residents in Bengaluru witnessed a rare moment in the sky this morning when they saw a 'rainbow-like halo' around the sun.

Many photographs have gone viral, not just on Twitter but also on other social media sites, with people from all over the city posting images of the phenomenon.

"An interesting sky week indeed. A Sun halo now in Bangalore #sunhalo," a user named Ambily Sivadas @ambilysivadas said on Twitter.

"#Sunhalo A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now - view seen at Nilgiris," another user named Kishore Chandran said on Twitter.

"A sign of good things to come? #Bangalore #SunHalo #Lockdown," another user named Vikram Nandakumar commented on Twitter.

These images are now circulating on social media. Another Twitter user, Divvi, posted a beautiful picture and accurately described it. "Well we get more than just bad traffic and good climate!! #Bangalore #sunhalo," she shared.

Although this is a one-of-a-kind experience for many people, the phenomenon is not uncommon. This phenomenon is known as 'Sun Halo,' and it occurs when light interacts with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Because of its radius around the sun, it is also known as the '22-degree halo.'

Let us look at these pictures and bask in the elegance of it all for those who aren't from the Garden City!