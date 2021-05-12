Bengalureans Throng Vaccination Centres in Mysuru, Kolar After City Faces Shortage

Karnataka is one of the worst hit states with COVID-19. On Tuesday, a total of 39,510 coronavirus cases have been reported, 15,879 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

On Tuesday, the number of deaths reported were 19,852. The state also inoculated 1.26 lakh people including 20,278 people from the age group of 18 to 44, as per the health bulletin.

Many people from one state are rushing to another for the beds. In the same way, several patients in Bengaluru are looking for hospitals in Mysuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

Another news is that the Bengalureans have booked COVID-19 slots in Mysuru. The slots in three major government facilities giving free vaccines till May 17th have been booked. According to the reports more than 650 Bengalureans got vaccinated in Kolar, KGF, Malur, Mulbagal, Bangarpet and Srinivasapura. Bengalureans formed long queues in front of vaccine centres Chikkaballapur district too. Some of the people from Bengaluru are also going to Davanagere and Ramanagar to get their vaccine.

The Karnataka's government on May 11th said that it will procure two crore Covid vaccine doses through global tender. CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and state Covid task force head said that they are procuring the vaccine so as to meet the high demand and facilitate vaccination of those aged 18-44 years. He further added that an order has already been placed for three crore vaccine doses - one crore Covaxin and two crore Covishield.