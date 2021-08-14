Bengalureans, Brace up For Weekend Curfew, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Meeting Today

As the fear of Covid19 third waves looms, many Indian states are now busy planning their move. They are busy stocking up and vaccinating people in case the new wave is as bad as the previous ones. Last time, the shortage of medical supplies made things relatively difficult for everyone, but the government wants to be prepared now.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is planning and strategizing on how to tackle the third wave. He will be holding a high-level meeting with officials and medical experts. The meeting is to discuss the plan and measures on how to tackle the third wave.

The CM recently addressed the media and shared that he believes in pre-planning. Waiting for the situation to go out of control and then making hurried decisions is not going to help. Instead, it is better to plan and take all the necessary measures now itself.

We are considering certain modifications in the management of the Covid scenario, the chief minister added. I will be heading a meeting on Saturday (today) to discuss everything and the measures we can take. It is to understand the steps we can take as a state to minimize the effect of the Covid19 third wave.

Chances are that after the meeting, Bommai will announce a weekend curfew. This is a precautionary measure and to ensure that we do everything in our power to protect the people. All of this is being done to help the people. The CM did not share all the details but asked to wait for the meeting to end; after which he will share the plan.