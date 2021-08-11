Bengal Freedom Fighter Khudiram Bose Death Anniversary: Know More

Khudiram Bose was a young freedom fighter who laid down his life for the Independence of India. He was born on December 3, 1889 in West Bengal’s Midnapore district to Trailokyanath Bose and Lakshmipriya Devi. Khudiram's mother died when he was six years old and a year later, his father also passed away.

Know about Bengal's young freedom fighter:

Khudiram had three sisters and he was brought up by his eldest siter, Aparupa Roy after their parents died.

He actively participated in many revolutionary movements from his teenage.

At age of 15, Khudiram Bose became a volunteer for Anushilan Samiti.

Khudiram was arrested for distributing pamphlets against the British government.

At the age of 18 years, Khudiram wanted to kill British judge Doughlas Kingsford who was the Chief Magistrate of Alipore's Presidency Court; he had sentenced editors of the newspaper Jugantar, including Bhupendranath Dutta.

Khudiram and Prafulla Chaki plotted to attack Doughlas on his way home from a game of bridge with the family of a British barrister named Pringle Kennedy. The rebels mistakenly attacked the Kennedy family's carriage instead of Doughlas', hurting Pringle's daughter and wife. Both of these women died as a result of their terrible injuries. After that, Khudiram and Prafulla escaped and went two separate ways.

While Prafulla committed suicide before being apprehended by British authorities, Khudiram was arrested and charged with the murders of two women in the Muzaffarpur conspiracy case. He was only 18 years old when he was executed on August 11, 1908. It is said that Khudiram embraced death with a smile.

The Muzaffarpur jail where he was hanged was renamed Khudiram Bose Memorial Central Jail in his honour. Waini station, where Khudiram was caught, was renamed Khudiram Bose Pusa railway station.