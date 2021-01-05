Benefits To Armed Forces And Salary Hike For Central Employees In 7th Pay Commission

The Modi government recently announced salary hike and benefits for the Central Armed Police Force personnel. The decision was made based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The New Year has brought good news for the central employees. The Modi government has announced a 4 percent increase in the dearness allowance for all the central government starting from this month.

In March 2020, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided on extra instalment of DA to central government employees. There will also be an increase in the dearness relief to pensioners.

This decision by the government will benefit more than 48.34 lakh employees and over 65.26 lakh pensioners. The total cost for the hike in DA (Dearness Allowance) will be Rs. 12,510.04 crore and for DR (Dearness Relief) it will account to Rs. 14,595.04 crore.

Along with the hike to central government employees, there was also good news for the Central Armed Police Force personnel as the government has decided on an extension to the ‘disability compensation’ for all the employees. Any person who gets disabled in the line of duty but still continues to serve and is retained in the service will be receiving the benefit.

This will mainly benefit young Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), etc.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr. Jitendra Singh, Department of Pensions has made an announcement of these benefits. According to the new order by the Department of Pensions in the Ministry of Personnel, the NPS employees will also get benefit Rule (9) of Extra Ordinary Pension (EOP).

Dr. Singh added that he is happy with the recent order as it helps in removing the discriminatory clauses.