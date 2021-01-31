Belgian Malinois: Dog Breed That Helped In Osama Bin Laden Raid Will Assist Indian Army

The Indian Army will soon get Belgian Malinois, a dog breed that provided help in the Osama Bin Laden raid. The dogs of this breed were given to the US Navy Seal Team for their Osama search. The dogs helped the team in tracking down and killing Laden.

The Belgian Malinois that helped in the killing of Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden will now help Indian Army. According to the sources, some of the Indian Army units have these dogs, but further discussion is being done in order to ensure that other units get these dogs as well.

As of now the K9 unit of the ITBP has these canines in their team. These teams guard high altitude regions. Other Elite units of the Indian Army will soon get the canines in their team. Even the Maharashtra police wrote to the Director-General of Police (DGP) and designated department. They asked for the department to give them these canines for Naxal-hit areas.

The sources suggested that these canines will mostly be used for urban warfare. Certain operations that need buildings and other major areas to be searched will get help from the Belgian Malinois canines. Other teams where their operations are being carried out in jungles will also get assistance from these dogs. The dogs are now being trained to carry out such searches.

Belgian Malinois

This breed of dogs is described to be smart and hardworking. They are also considered to be top class workers. The Belgian Malinois dog will be alert and strong which is really helpful when it comes to providing assistance to Army officers.

Belgian malinois can be trained easily as they are quick in grasping the instructions. These canines do not get tired easily and can work for a longer period of time. They make excellent choices for the military. When the need for sky-diving arrives, the Belgian Malinois are better than German Shepherds as they are lighter in weight when compared to German Shepherds.