Belagavi Woman Hands Traffic Cop Mangalsutra Instead Of Money For Helmetless Driving

Belagavi traffic cops in Karnataka were left shocked when a woman offered her mangalsutra to pay for a traffic fine for helmetless riding. Though the incident took place a few days the ago the news came to light after a video of the woman and husband talking to the police went viral on social media.

As per TOI reports, the woman named Bharati Vibhooti and her husband run a hotel in Hullolihatti village of Hukkeri. They had gone on their motorbike to purchase a cot.

Apparently after completing their shopping they were left with no cash on hand. On their way back home, traffic cops near the bus stand stopped them for not wearing a helmet and issued a challan. Even as they tried to explain they had no money with them, the cops who were also doing their duty asked them to pay up the Rs 500 fine.

This led to an argument and finally the exasperated woman took out her managalsutra and told them to raise money for the fine. The video of the couple arguing with the police officers went viral bringing the incident to light on Saturday.