Belagavi: 7 Foetuses Found Floating in Drain Near Moodalagiri

In a devastating incident, seven foetuses were found floating in a gutter in Mudalgi town of Karnataka's Belagavi district.

According to police, the foetuses were stuffed in five boxes and thrown into the flowing gutter.

The incident came to light after citizens found floating boxes in a drain near the Moodalagiri bus stand and informed the police.

District Health Officer (DHO), Mahesh Koni, confirmed the incident. On the first impression, it appeared to be a case of foeticide.

All foetuses were five-month-old and a case would be lodged with the local police station in this regard through the gram panchayat, Koni stated.

He also said that after a complaint is lodged, the foetuses will be taken to the Belagavi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for conducting tests.

A special team will be formed to investigate the matter after bringing it to the notice of the district commissioner, he also added.

