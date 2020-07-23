NEW DELHI: In a terrifying video, a bear was seen entering an empty house after banging the door, which was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the bear is seen knocking at the door a few times and barged into the house a few moments later by forcibly opening the door.

This video was posted on Twitter and gained millions of views and comments from the social media users. This video clip is doing the rounds on the internet which has left everyone amazed and shocked.

However, it is not clear where the video is from, but according to some reports, there are many such instances of bears breaking doors and entering into homes in North America every summer.

Luckily, there was no one at the house when the bear entered it.

The video clip was shared by Ohio-based radio presenter Jason Priestas and creator Dick King-Smith and so many others on Twitter.

Have a look at the comments of netizens who were terrified after watching the video:

Could you imagine sitting on your sofa watching tv and this happens? — Laura Resists (@name_is_lala) July 19, 2020