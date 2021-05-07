Be Prepared For The Third Wave, Says SC To Government

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus after hearing the case on supply of oxygen to Delhi. The court suggested that the Centre adopt a pan-India approach so that they can prepare for the third wave of coronavirus.

The court asked to look at the oxygen audit and reassess the basis for allocation as the third stage of the pandemic might be different from the first two. Amid the ongoing crisis, the Supreme Court heard the Centre's plan as to how it will increase oxygen supply to 700 tonnes for Covid patients in Delhi.

The Centre informed the court that a survey revealed that Delhi hospitals have a significant stock of oxygen. It also said to the court that it has complied with its order and ensured a supply of 730 tonnes of oxygen to Delhi.

Responding to the Centre's plan, Justice DY Chandrachud said, ''The formula that you have used requires complete revamp. When you made the formula, not everyone who went to the hospital required an oxygen bed, not everyone required ICU or ventilator. We agree that an audit is required. But, this needs to be looked into. We realise that other States also need it.''

The Supreme court suggested the government should look to Mumbai as BMC had done a good job of handling the Covid situation.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the government to treat as a representation a PIL alleging there was overcharging for cremations and ambulance services in these crisis times. The court said the decision be taken as early as possible.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the bench that municipal bodies be also asked to treat the NGO's plea as a representation as they are also running crematoriums.

The health ministry said on Friday India has registered 4,14,188 fresh COVID cases in the past 24 hours, the highest so far. With this, the country’s overall count crosses 2.15 crore.

India has seen over 2.34 lakh COVID deaths till date, with 3,900 recorded in the last 24 hours alone. This takes the pandemic-led national fatality rate to 1.09 per cent.