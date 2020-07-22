MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that IPL 2020 tournament is shifting to the United Arab Emirates. The BCCI requested the government of India to give permission for the IPL to be conducted in the desert destination. The proposed window for the IPL 2020 is September 26 to November 8. According to the reports, a governing council meeting of the IPL is expected to take place on July 24.

According to TOI reports, the board is all set to allow following things: A) An early start to evening matches, possibly slated to begin at 7.30 pm IST; B) Advancing IPL by a week and beginning the tournament on September 19 instead of 26; C) A possible three-match white ball series versus South Africa in UAE; D) Combination of B+C - provided there is consensus within BCCI.

BCCI has already written to the government and is waiting for its nod. Patel asserted that, "We have written to the government and are hoping for a positive reply soon. We will then meet."

On the other hand, an official of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) said that the venues are ready and they will be happy to host the IPL 2020. The board further promised that all the measures will be taken including bio-security.

Will BCCI accept to this proposal is the most sought after question? Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian team has not played any cricket since March and is required to play a two-month long IPL followed by an Australian tour.

Sources say that if BCCI gives permission - 'Will the board rush its players into the series so quickly after four-month isolation?' It takes a minimum of a month camp for the players to get back to full fitness.