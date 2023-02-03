BBC Documentary on Modi:Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and sought a report within three weeks over an appeal against the ban on a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allegations linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court asked for the original record of the order to take down the documentary from the public domain.

The court acted on a petition by veteran journalist N Ram, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, asking that the Centre be stopped from censoring the documentary.

The petitions challenge the use of emergency powers to block the documentary and remove links from social media. The Centre never formally published the blocking order, said a separate petition by lawyer ML Sharma calling the ban on the two-part documentary "malafide, arbitrary, and unconstitutional".

